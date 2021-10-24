Gwen Stefani makes surprise health confession in emotive speech to her fans The singer is married to The Voice judge Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is back on stage and she couldn't be happier about it after kicking off her Just Girl residency in Las Vegas on Friday.

What's more, the 52-year-old singer made a surprise revelation to her fans at Friday's concert, telling them that she tested positive for Covid in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

"I was one of the first to have Covid, in case you are wondering," she told her fans.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani shares concern for Blake Shelton

"I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?"

She continued: "I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but… I gotta make it through the next eight shows."

Gwen added: "Just because I can't touch you, I'm still breathing your air right now, so that's the risk I'm taking because I love you guys."

Gwen Stefani is back on the stage in Las Vegas

The star spent the majority of the pandemic isolating at Blake Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, along with her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven.

While it was a tough start of 2020 for Gwen, her year ended on a high after Blake popped the question to her in November.

The pair tied the knot in the summer at the very ranch they isolated at. What's more, the couple's good friend and The Voice co-star Carson Daly served as the officiant.

The singer revealed she had Covid in 2020

While Gwen is now busy back on stage, her husband is back on the judging panel on The Voice – the very show where they met back in 2014.

Blake is one of the long-time coaches on the popular talent show, and is joined this series by John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Ariana Grande.

Gwen married Blake Shelton in the summer

Gwen took part – and won – the series last season, but is yet to reveal why she left and whether or not she will return to a future series. The star has never took part in consecutive seasons of the show so there is a good chance that she will be back.

