Sharon Stone breaks silence following moving tribute to late nephew River after sad death

Sharon Stone has returned to social media after announcing the sad passing of her nephew River William Stone on Monday.

The Basic Instinct actress was in Italy when she received the news that her brother's son had died after being discovered in his crib with total organ failure.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 63-year-old revealed she was back in America, posting a picture from her native Pennsylvania.

"Steeltown USA. GO @steelers," she said in support of Pittsburgh Steelers, the city's professional American football team, whilst showing off the PPG building.

The star was inundated with messages; many commented on how "beautiful" the city is, whilst others continued to send in their condolences.

Sharon Stone revealed she was visiting Pittsburgh

"Many blessings to your brother and his wife and to you and all of your family through this very difficult time," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Wishing you condolences and peace through your visit."

"How are you? I think you are very brave and have you and your family in my thoughts," remarked a third.

River was the youngest child of Sharon's brother, Patrick, and his wife, Tasha, who live in Ohio.

Tasha paid tribute to her son on her Facebook page, writing: "God needed River in heaven. My days will never be the same, and I have no idea how I am supposed to live my life without the sweetest boy in the universe.

"I can't say more than I needed him here on Earth because my heart is shattered into a million pieces."

The heartbreaking tribute was accompanied by a 55-second video of a laughing and smiling River set to Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven.