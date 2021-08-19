Sharon Stone debuts big transformation for exciting career move Is there a scalpel behind the hug, though?

Sharon Stone has wowed her fans time and time again with her amazing looks and effortless sense of fashion, whether they're candid moments or red carpet snapshots.

MORE: Sharon Stone shares candid swimsuit photo that sums up her weekend perfectly

Her newest social media upload, however, brought to fans a look that no one saw coming and left many in a state of thought.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Sharon shared a picture of herself completely covered from head to toe in hospital scrubs, as she posed alongside Will Arnett.

The photograph was taken from the inside of a hospital (or hospital set?) which she captioned, "Having the BEST TIME EVER working with the hilarious @arnettwill."

What confused several fans was the fact that they had no clue what project she was working on with Will and they filled the comments section with their thoughts.

MORE: Sharon Stone looks sensational in throwback swimsuit snapshot

One wrote, "Where is this," and another also asked, "What is this for?!" A few others also just used question marks and thinking face emojis in the comments.

Sharon's picture with Will got fans excited but also slightly confused

However, there were many more who loved the shot and excitedly congratulated the actress for another big move.

Celebrity fans like Jeremy Renner, Lisa Rinna, and Kate Hudson cheered her on, while others left many clapping and heart emojis in their wake.

A fan commented, "Well! Congratulations," with another saying, "Dr. Stone….Has a good ring to it, right??" There were quite a few who also wanted to see Sharon on the podcast SmartLess that Will hosts with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

MORE: Sharon Stone shares sunbathing picture from France - and gets fans talking for this reason

MORE: Sharon Stone stuns in magnificent dress at Cannes Film Festival

Another recent look that the Basic Instinct star shared really made an impression on her fans, when she let her natural self shine through in a beautiful bare-faced selfie.

The actress wowed many with her bare-faced selfie

In the caption, the actress wrote, "My day was a rollercoaster through heaven and hell I've decided to be happy about what I've learned & whom I've connected with."

Fans were quick to react to Sharon's post, with one writing, "Thank you for choosing happiness and sharing this pic with us," while another wrote, "Beautiful as ever Sharon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.