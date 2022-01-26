Robin Roberts reveals she's recovering inside her country home following her Covid news The Good Morning America star is recovering from Covid-19

Robin Roberts was absent from Good Morning America for over a week as she recovers from Covid-19.

Luckily, the TV star's symptoms are mild but she is not taking any risks by staying in New York City, where the cases are currently high.

Robin has kept a low profile on social media while she recovers, but via her dog Lukas' Instagram account, she has been sharing photos revealing that she has been resting at her country home in Connecticut with Lukas and her partner Amber Laign.

In a new photo posted on Instagram, Lukas was pictured hiding in the snow-covered garden, and fans were quick to use the opportunity to wish Robin a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Robin," one wrote, while another commented: "Take care of mommy Robin." A third added: "Please give my love and well wishes to Mama Robin." A fourth remarked: "I am sure you have been Mamma Robin's best medicine to getting better."

Robin was noticeably absent from GMA, where she's one of the main co-anchors alongside George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, since last week.

Robin Roberts shared a photo of her dog Lukas at her country home

On Monday's show, George, Cecilia Vega, and Linsey Davis commandeered the latest instalment of the morning news show, and mentioned Robin's condition right at the start.

"As mentioned last week, Robin has tested positive for COVID, so she is out for a bit," George said, followed by Cecilia adding: "Her symptoms, thankfully, have been mild.

"She is home resting. She's going to be joining us when she's feeling better, and we are thinking of our friend this morning," to which Linsey responded: "Of course we are."

Robin is resting at home with her partner Amber Laign

However, Robin eventually did return for the show's latest instalment, albeit appearing virtually beside anchors Michael, George, and Cecilia from her home studio.

She revealed that she was doing much better and tested negative yesterday, saying: "I strive to be a positive person. I have never been so thankful to be and test negative as I did yesterday and this morning."

Robin further elaborated that her symptoms were quite mild and that she was able to recover at her country home, but it was the support of those around her that got her through.

