Robin Roberts supported by fans for big achievement away from GMA Robin Roberts has a thriving career as a producer

Robin Roberts' fans may be missing her presence on their screens each morning, but they're currently celebrating a major achievement for her.

It was revealed earlier in the week that the Good Morning America anchor has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

She received the prestigious nod for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for her work as the producer on the special Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.

While Robin herself hasn't shared the news with fans, many of them have already taken to social media to celebrate her achievement.

Many of them took to Twitter to leave comments like: "Congratulations," and: "Exciting times!!" One even wrote: "The lineup [for this category] is [flame emoji]."

Over the past week, she has been absent from her usual morning stint on GMA opposite Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

Robin received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Her co-hosts often take days off as well, and have over the past week, they usually return after an episode or two off, and Robin has been absent for the past four to five instalments.

While there is no official word from any of her co-stars yet on where the former sports journalist is, many of her fans have speculated that she is spending time at home.

With COVID cases around the country continuing to grow at an alarming rate, fans believe that Robin is spending some well-earned time with her partner Amber Laign at their Connecticut country home given her health history.

There are a few fans who have also speculated that the long-time GMA host may have transitioned to helming the show part time instead.

The TV personality recently paid tribute to Charles McGee

On her latest Twitter post, many left comments like: "Our friends and family were wondering [if] you have gone part time, seems like you’re off the air more than on, especially every Friday and if so who took your place," and: "Missing you on GMA Monday and Tuesday."

