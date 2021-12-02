Jamie Oliver on not ruling out having more kids with wife Jools after family dynamic change The couple share five children together

Jamie Oliver has once asked about having more children with his wife Jools Oliver. The probing comes shortly after the family welcomed a new dog called Conker.

Appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X on Thursday, the celebrity chef revealed: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog.

"I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me. I've only had it a month! And I think, 'yes! That's what I want when I get home. I want somersaults and circles and trying to bite your own tail.'"

The Olivers have a new dog called Conker

The couple are devoted parents to their children; daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Last month, Jamie and Jools introduced fans to their new arrival, a cute Border Collie puppy. "Meet the newest Oliver family member Conker Oliver [heart emoji]," the celebrity chef announced at the time.

Speaking about how they named their pooch, he said: "There is a new member of the family called Conker who is a dog… Well yeah, the actual humans have generally been flowers. So Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy - Buds - and River. Well that's not really a flower but without water they wouldn't grow."

