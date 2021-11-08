Jools Oliver is often singing her children's praises on social media, giving fans an insight into their close family bond. And on Sunday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared an inspirational quote for her kids.

The message, which was initially shared by author Matt Haig, read: "Never be cool. Never try to be cool. Never worry what cool people think. Head for the warm people. Life is warmth. You'll be cool when you're dead."

"To my kids," doting mum Jools simply wrote across the empowering quote. The 46-year-old is a devoted mum to her children, who include daughters Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, who are both at university, and youngest daughter Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Jools and Jamie have now been married for two decades. Over the summer, they celebrated a special milestone, reaching 21 years of marriage. They tied the knot on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for eight years from the age of 17.

Jools uploaded this empowering quote on social media

Jools often shares beautiful snapshots of life with her five children. Earlier this year, the children's clothes designer opened about her hopes to expand her family, and admitted on a podcast called Life & Soul with Zoe Clark-Coates that she is considering IVF after having tragically suffered five miscarriages in the past.

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age," she shared.

Jools and Jamie share five children together

"But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him. I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky.

"I presume when I get to an age when I'm in the menopause, I will think actually 'thank God'. I will feel relieved that it's not possible and I can just carry on with my life and you know, relax, because it's always in the back of your head, that's the problem."

