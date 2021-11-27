Jamie Oliver cosies up to wife Jools in new photo to mark special occasion The happily married couple have five children together

Jamie Oliver has paid a sweet birthday tribute to 'wonderful' wife Jools on her 47th birthday alongside an unseen snap of the two of them.

MORE: Jools Oliver asks for help after revealing son River's 'scary' health infection

The celebrity chef took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo that showed the couple smiling at the camera as they bundled up in big coats and scarves for what looked like an evening walk. His sweet caption read: “Happy birthday to my wonderful kind crazy wife @joolsoliver have a wonderful day surrounded by love and family bless you you special lady !!! X x x x x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver marks 21st wedding anniversary with the most hilarious clip

MORE: Jamie Oliver's ultra-rare royal feature at £6m family home revealed

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals secret to 20-year marriage with wife Jools

The couples' followers and famous friends alike rushed to comment underneath the sweet snap. "Happy birthday wonderful Jools," Fearne Cotton wrote, while Ronan Keating said: "Happy Birthday young lady." A fan added: "You're a great couple!!! Happy birthday sweet Jools."

Jamie shared the sweet photo to mark Jools' birthday

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. The lovebirds got together long before Jamie made a name for himself in the culinary world when they were both just 17. The couple have since become parents to five children: Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

Jamie and Jools have been married since 2000

Jamie, 46, has often spoken out about what has made his marriage go the distance. Of their plans to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary last year, he previously told Event magazine: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

MORE: Fans can't believe how talented Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is at cooking

Jools revealed that they wanted to "do things differently" the second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine last July.

Recalling their first nuptials, the doting wife continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox