Kaley Cuoco welcomes fans into silly behind-the-scenes moment at her company

Kaley Cuoco welcomed fans into a behind-the-scenes moment at her production company on Thursday, sharing a fun video of her dancing in her bra.

The actress launched her company Yes, Norman - named after her beloved dog who died in 2021 - several years ago and its run by Suzanne McCormack who shot the video of Kaley in her "delirious" moment. "Apparently I also took my clothes off at some point while I was shooting for no reason," she captioned the video.

"I promise you I was not drinking. I was delirious lol thanks for capturing this professional moment," she joked.

In another video the pair danced together, and Kaley captioned it: "Not much work getting done lately, also she runs my company."

Kaley has been filming the second season of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, and it was recently announced that there was a new and exciting addition to the cast with Sharon Stone having signed on for a pivotal character.

The Academy Award-nominated actress, 63, will have a key part in the new episodes playing the role of Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of main character Cassie, portrayed by Kaley.

Kaley shared the 'delirious' video with fans

Sharon's character has grown fed up of Cassie's drinking problems and is keen to remain estranged from her air hostess daughter.

Kaley was clearly thrilled by the choice and shared a photo of the pair cuddled up on a sofa, writing: "Welp, I can finally share this news... hi mom, i love you @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

Sharon has joined The Flight Attendant

Kaley often shares clips from the set when the cameras are not rolling, and recently revealed that the cast has taken to scaring her when she turns corners.

She wrote with the hilarious clip: "This is literally every day.

"This entire cast and crew has plotted against me and now scares me at every turn. I am not safe."

