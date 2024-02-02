Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey mourn death of beloved rescue dog: 'There are no words'

Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey are in mourning after sharing the devastating news that a beloved member of their family has passed away.

The Flight Attendant star, 38, and the Ozark actor, 41, each penned heartbreaking tributes to their "most special" dog, King – the first dog the couple ever rescued together.

Kaley shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of her and the sweet pooch, alongside an emotional message.

It read: "There are no words to describe our dearest little Kingy. He was the first dog @tommypelphrey and I rescued together and honestly the most special.

"I saw him online shaking in a shelter in Atlanta while I was away in Germany, and asked the shelter to hold him because we just had to have him."

She continued: "A month later we were in Atlanta for Tom's work, and we spent an entire day driving hours to go pick up King. It was [love]! We did not have him nearly long enough.

"What started as a 6 pound, skinny, wouldn't drink water, fur less, scared dog, turned into a chubby, hilarious, side plopping, eye kissing part of our family."

Kaley added: "The hardest part about adopting seniors with medical issues, is we truly don't know how long we have. All I know is Kingy gave us the most joy over the last year in a half and we could not love him more.

"To everyone that helped with Kingy's journey along the way, thank you. I urge you to rescue your next best friend. He has left his paw print on our family’s hearts forever."

Kaley also shared a touching video, which you can watch below, of the day she met King in the shelter before taking him home to the States.

Tom shared a similar selection of photos and penned: "We had to say goodbye to our little King. Our sweet boy was the first dog Kaley and I rescued together- he joined us in Atlanta and cuddled Kaley through her entire pregnancy."

He continued: "Despite being well over 10, it was watching our Dump Truck that taught him how to drink water. While it can be hard to not have enough time with these older angels, they more than make up for it with their weird, wonderful personalities.

"Kingy- I’ll miss sleeping in with you, I’ll miss your eye kisses and your lap plops, I’ll miss the hell out of your whirling tornado drunken master poop style."

He concluded: "We are very lucky to have you in our family, our loaf, our sweet sweet boy. Thanks for all your love."

King's death follows the passing of Kaley's beloved dogs Dumps and Norman. Dumps, who she affectionately called Dump Truck, died in May 2023, while Norman passed away in January 2021.

Kaley and Tom have an extensive family of pets which includes seven horses and now four rescue dogs.

In March 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, and Kaley shared with People the delightful dynamic between Matilda and their dogs.

"They have jumped on her. They have crawled across her. We have let them lick her, kiss her," she said, reassuring that their pediatrician gave them the green light for such interactions.

