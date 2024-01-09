Kaley Cuoco left outraged over tense interaction with passenger during daughter's 'terrifying' first flight: 'So angry'

Kaley Cuoco isn't taking any judgment, especially not from strangers, over how she handles parenting her daughter Matilda.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 38, first became a mom last year, when she welcomed her baby girl with partner Tom Pelphrey.

The Flight Attendant actress has been candid sharing both sweet details of motherhood and photos of little Tildy ever since. Most recently, she didn't hold back when expressing her anger after having a less than pleasant experience during her daughter's first flight.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kaley recounted her "terrifying" first flight with Tom and her daughter over Thanksgiving, and explained the two relied on their sound machine to have Tildy hopefully fall asleep.

She said: "We put it right next to her ear, it's the only thing that will get her to go to sleep," before sharing: "We were having one of those flights that you hear what other people have and you're like, "Ugh, that sucks for them,' and that actually happened to us."

The first-time mom went on: "She's crying, she's crying… it was hard. She finally falls asleep, she was on Tom, with the sound machine on," and noted the two had finally achieved some sense of relief.

However, it unfortunately did not last long, and Kaley then revealed: "The steward comes over and is like, 'Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off,'" before adding: "I can feel Tom be like, 'Hey… ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child,' I mean, the ice went into his veins."

"I can't believe she came over and said that!" Kaley exclaimed of the passenger's request, and continued: "We were so angry."

© Instagram Kaley and Tom welcomed baby Matilda in March

Plus, the tense situation didn't stop there. After sharing how Matilda was finally in a cheery mood once the plane had landed, Kaley revealed the passenger, who was sitting in front of them, turned around and told them: "Oh so your daughter does know how to smile!"

Kaley then joked: "It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline!" adding: "I could have strangled [her]... I could have thrown that woman off the plane."

© Getty The pair started dating in April 2022

Host Jimmy Kimmel quickly sympathized with her, and said: "People who get mad at babies on planes… because first of all, what are you going to do, and secondly, what are you supposed to just never fly with [your baby], and also, weren't you at one time a baby?"

"Justice for babies!" Kaley quipped to applause from the audience, ultimately declaring: "This is ridiculous! Leave them alone!"

