Kaley Cuoco pays emotional tribute upon learning of Bob Saget's death You will be missed

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to reveal that she, like many of the entertainment industry, was mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget.

Upon learning of his sudden and tragic demise, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional and beautiful tribute to him.

She shared a picture of the two along with several other celebrities at a Save the Pits Foundation event, sharing their mutual love for animals.

Along with the shot, Kaley wrote: "Bob Saget was a true gent, class act. Always kind and warm when I ran into him. He also loved animals. Dearly. What a loss."

Several of the late actor's fans and friends have paid tribute to him since his passing, including co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Known primarily for his role on Full House and as host of America's Funniest Home Videos, Bob was found dead in his Orlando hotel room. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Kaley paid tribute to actor and fellow animal lover Bob Saget

The Big Bang Theory star has been having an emotional start of the week, evidenced by another tragic story she shared on her social media.

The animal lover took to her Stories to highlight the story of a 13-year-old chocolate labrador retriever named Rocket and another 11-year-old labrador retriever named Roscoe.

The two were revealed to have been dumped by their owners at a shelter and are left scared, as the shelter appealed for people to check in regarding adopting them and giving them homes.

A mother to several adopted and rescued dogs of her own, Kaley shared the story and wrote: "PLEASE" in huge letters on top of the heartbreaking shot.

The actress shared the story of two labrador retrievers without homes

The star has provided a home to several animals, including a rooster she recently rescued and a mini cow named Connie she adopted.

She posted a shot of Connie after first bringing her to the stables at her jaw-dropping California ranch and wrote: "Oh and this happened. We adopted a mini cow and I actually can't handle it."

