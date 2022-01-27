Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross surprises fans with 'Hot Ones' video The YouTube series sees celebrities eat a variety of hot sauces and try to answer questions

Tracee Ellis Ross has given fans a right old treat as she shared a promo video for her episode of Hot Ones, a YouTube series that sees celebrities eat a variety of hot sauces and try to answer questions.

"My episode of #hotones is out! Time to see if I go down in flames," Tracee captioned the hilarious video which sees her making a series of noises as she tries to control her breathing. "Now I feel really frightened," she jokes at one point before getting serious and adding: "I'm so scared… it's out of control."

WATCH: Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross surprises fans with 'Hot Ones' video

"This was hilarious," commented one fan as others left laughing emojis.

"I didn’t think it was possible to enjoy you even more… yet here we are," shared another fan as one follower added: "This is amazing and I am here for it! What a great sport you are!"

The video comes as Tracee's hit comedy show Black-ish comes to an end.

The series is on its eighth season and the cast recently celebrated the incredible news that it has been nominated for eight NAACP awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee.

Tracee cracked fans up with her facial expressions

Sharing the news on her social media pages, the actress captioned a series of pictures of the various nominations, writing: "Congrats to the @blackishabc fam on our @naacpimageawards nominations, and thank you to the @naacp for always seeing us! And shout out to @marcusscribner for delivering the news! #blackish #naacpimageawards."

The show also has two nominations in both Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole and Laurence Fishburne, and Jenifer Lewis and Marsai Martin, respectively.

Miles Brown is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series).

