Tracee Ellis Ross pens emotional tribute to André Leon Talley following his death The Black-ish star was one of the many famous mourners

Tracee Ellis Ross has shared a heartfelt message following the tragic death of former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley, at the age of 73.

Following André's passing on Tuesday night, Tracee was one of the many famous faces to pay tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram, the Black-ish star shared a number of photos of André from over the years.

Tracee Ellis Ross showcases her bold hair transformation

She wrote alongside them: "André Leon Talley. You were grand and glamorous, complex and marvelous.

"Capes, caftans and style. A trailblazer. It was so exciting seeing you somewhere. I would run across a room to say hello. I am sad you are gone. Rest In Peace!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Rest in fashion," while another wrote: "Such an icon." A third added: "This year is taking away icons and the year is barely beginning."

Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

The fashion legend's representatives at TAA PR announced his passing in a statement on Tuesday night.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York," TAA PR said.

"Mr Talley was the larger-than-life, long time creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible.

Tracee Ellis Ross pictured with André Leon Talley

"Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers."

André's incredible career saw him work at both Vogue and Women's Wear Daily, and he was a regular at fashion shows around the world.

The fashion icon passed away aged 73

Other celebrities who have paid tribute so far include Kelly Washington, who wrote on Instagram: "The whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now... You blessed us with your charm and wit and your taste for the exceptional."

Octavia Spencer also shared a heartfelt message, writing: "I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

