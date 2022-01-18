Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates incredible Black-ish news with fans

Tracee Ellis Ross has celebrated the incredible news that her comedy series Black-ish has been nominated for eight NAACP awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee.

Sharing the news on her social media pages, the actress captioned a series of pictures of the various nominations, writing: "Congrats to the @blackishabc fam on our @naacpimageawards nominations, and thank you to the @naacp for always seeing us! And shout out to @marcusscribner for delivering the news! #blackish #naacpimageawards."

WATCH: ABC drops final trailer for Black-ish, the groundbreaking series

The show also has two nominations in both Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole and Laurence Fishburne, and Jenifer Lewis and Marsai Martin, respectively.

Miles Brown is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series).

The show's star Marcus Scribner joined Kyla Pratt and singer-songwriter Tinashe to reveal the nominees on Tuesday morning.

Fans loved the news, with many sharing their congratulations with emojis on Tracee's page.

Tracee shared the news with fans

"Congratulations to you guys! I will love this show forever!" wrote one fan as another shared: "This is amazing and so well deserved! Great show that has started so many important conversations."

Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish have all been nominated for 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize while Netflix film The Harder They Fall and HBO’s comedy Insecure are tied for the lead with 12 nods in their respective categories.

The outstanding drama series contenders are 9-1-1, All American, Godfather of Harlem, Pose and Queen Sugar.

Black-ish is ending after the eighth season

9-1-1's Angela Bassett is up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for her work in Malika: The Lion Queen.

Winners will be revealed during the annual ceremony, hosted by seven-time Image Award winner and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

The two-hour live TV special airs on 26 February and airs on BET at 8/7c.

