Tracee Ellis Ross talks career hardships as she pays tribute to Thierry Mugler The Black-ish star was a model in her early days

Tracee Ellis Ross took to social media in the late hours of the weekend to pay a special heartbreaking tribute while sharing her own story.

The Black-ish star posted throwback clips of herself walking for Thierry Mugler's runway shows upon learning of his tragic passing.

In the first clip, she walked for him along with her superstar mother Diana Ross, and she revealed that it was a tough road to get to that point.

The actress wrote: "I had the honor of walking for @muglerofficial twice: 1991 & 1992. When I was 18 then 19 years old.

"I desperately wanted to be a model. But, Super Model-dom was way out of my reach until my mother got a phone call from the incredible @manfredthierrymugler. My mother agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed me to model in the show as well.

"My 18th birthday present: I GOT TO WALK IN THE BUTTERFLY SHOW. And then Thierry invited me back the next year without my mom and I walked again."

Tracee paid a heartbreaking tribute to Thierry Mugler

She then talked about her memories of Thierry as a person, saying: "I remember him as joyous and beautiful. He loved my mother. And allowed me to take part in his incredible world.

"What an honor it is to have a small piece [of] history with a true fashion icon. Rest In Peace, Manfred Thierry Mugler."

Fans and famous friends took to the comments to share their support, with Harper's Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr writing: "I swear I could watch these videos on a loop forever," and January Jones simply saying: "Iconic."

The star started out in the entertainment industry as a model and contributing fashion editor with various high profile publications before transitioning to acting full-time.

The TV star has now developed a prominent modeling career

She eventually started out with bit parts and roles in smaller productions before landing her star-making turn on Girlfriends in 2000, which ran for eight seasons.

