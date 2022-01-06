Everything you need to know about Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross She's a star, alright!

Tracee Ellis Ross has become a worldwide phenomenon over the past decade ever since she made her starring debut in the ABC comedy Black-ish.

However, the actress has been a popular name in the entertainment industry for many years now and has had an illustrious career, including a glitzy start.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the TV sensation, from her family origins to her career highlights…

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross is put through her paces for a Tracey Anderson Method workout

Tracee Ellis Ross' famous family

Tracee was born in 1972 in Los Angeles and is the daughter of Robert "Bob" Ellis and superstar Motown musician Diana Ross.

The actress shares a very close relationship with her family members, as well as her legendary mother and has often shared that she never feels overshadowed by her fame, exhibiting their closeness frequently on social media.

Tracee has two sisters, singer Rhonda Ross, whose biological father is Motown director Berry Gordy, and Chudney Lane Silberstein.

Tracee shares a close bond with her large extended family

Through her mother's marriage to Arne Næss Jr., Tracee gained three more step-siblings, and two more who were born later, Ross Arne and actor and musician Evan Ross.

Tracee Ellis Ross' illustrious career

Tracee first started out in the industry as a model and magazine editor, before eventually transitioning to acting like she did throughout college.

She first appeared in the independent feature film Far Harbor in 1996, before appearing as host of the Lifetime TV Magazine The Dish.

The actress got her big break with her starring role in UPN/CW's Girlfriends

After a series of smaller roles, the actress landed her big break in 2000 when she first starred in the UPN/CW sitcom Girlfriends as Joan Carol Clayton. The show ran for eight seasons and made her a major name in the TV industry, also winning her two NAACP Image Awards.

The show gave her the opportunity to star in several other TV series and movies, such as Reed Between the Lines and Life Support opposite her half-brother Evan.

Tracee then landed her second big role, as Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on Black-ish, which debuted in 2014 and is currently airing its final season.

ABC's Black-ish, in which Tracee currently stars, launched her to stardom

The actress has received acclaim for her performance, resulting in NAACP Awards and a Golden Globe win, as well as nominations for Critics' Choice, Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Since then, she has branched out into motivational speaking, heading her own hair care line with Pattern Beauty in 2018, and making her singing debut for the soundtrack of 2020's The High Note.

The star is also the CEO of haircare company Pattern Beauty

Does Tracee Ellis Ross have children?

The Black-ish star is happily single and has no children of her own, although she is a proud aunt to her siblings' kids, who she shares her adoration for on social media.

Tracee is more than a proud aunt to her siblings' kids

When speaking with Harper's Bazaar about marriage, she said: "And I would still love [a wedding], but what am I going to do, just sit around, waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

She spoke about the importance of learning to be comfortable with her independence and being alone in a speech for Glamour's Women of the Year Summit, adding: "It's really interesting to be a woman and to get to 45, and not be married and not have kids. Especially when you have just pushed out your fifth kid on TV."

