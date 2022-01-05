Tracee Ellis Ross is the envy of many as she steps out in statement dress with a twist The Black-ish star has a fabulous sense of style

Tracee Ellis Ross has a wardrobe to be envious of and stepped out in a dress that got everyone talking this week.

The Black-ish star appeared on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan wearing a statement gown with a difference.

The Hollywood star wore a floor-length floral patterned dress with a full skirt that was reversible. The fabric was different on the other side of the dress and consisted of a turquoise, black, pink and white striped design.

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross shares impressive workout video

What's more, the show-stopping dress was being worn by Tracee in her living room at home in LA, since she was doing a virtual interview on Live due to the growing coronavirus cases in New York.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "Early morning flowers. Back to virtual fittings and virtual press where I'm my own glam team! Yup I got dressed for @livewithkellyandryan early this morning by myself at home."

Tracee Ellis Ross wore the most incredible statement gown to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Fans were quick to comment on the dress, with one writing: "I have absolutely no place to wear that dress but I need it," while another wrote: "Love this dress!" A third added: "Omg this outfit is everything."

The premiere of Black-ish's final season kicked off on Tuesday evening, with an extra special guest – Michelle Obama!

Michelle's appearance in the season eight premiere episode was all down to Tracee reaching out to her on behalf of the show's creators.

The Black-ish star is so stylish

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the actress explained: "It was wonderful. She and I are friends. It was a phone call I made. We got to do really important subject matter that's mixed in with fun, so it's receivable."

"We had a ball. It felt really fun to show off what a well-oiled machine our show is," she continued. "It felt really fun to welcome someone so special who's been so important in our world, in our culture, in the kinds of stories we told on Black-ish."

The former First Lady appeared in the episode as a rather unexpected but welcome guest at a fundraising event that Bow and her husband Dre attend. Later in the episode, it turns out that the three of them hit it off so well that she has accepted an invitation to join the Johnsons at their house for dinner.

