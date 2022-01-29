Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence after she and Kai Widdrington seen kissing The Strictly dancers were spotted sharing a kiss in Newcastle

On Friday, The Sun shared photographs of Strictly dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington sharing a kiss, confirming rumours about a romance between the pair.

READ: Strictly body envy! How the professionals get their incredible bodies

The pair has remained relatively silent on their social media feeds since the snaps were posted, but now Nadiya has shared a post on her Instagram. Ignoring what happened, Nadiya shared a photo from the Strictly Live Tour where she was bent over backwards with professional dancers Johannes Radebe, who is close friends with Kai, and Jake Leigh supported her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover

She made no reference to the photos shared in her caption either, as she simply wrote: "Are you ready Manchester? Let's do this @strictlycomedancinglive," alongside a sparkle and dancing emoji.

MORE: Bikini-clad Nadiya Bychkova hits the beach with Strictly co-stars amid romance rumours

WOW: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover amid new romance rumours

The star also shared some posts on her Instagram Stories from make-up artist Summer Dyason, which saw the pro dancer posing and laughing in a sparkling singlet. Summer was awestruck by Nadiya's beauty, calling her a "ridiculous human" alongside a heart-eyed face emoji.

The 32-year-old has recently become single after she split from her fiancé, Matija Škarabot as they struggled to maintain their long-distance relationship.

Nadiya is taking part in the Live Tour

In recent weeks, Nadiya stopped wearing her engagement ring and is no longer being followed by Matija on Instagram.

MORE: Dan Walker treated to ultimate surprise by newly-single Nadiya Bychkova during Strictly tour

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova throws herself into tour rehearsals after split from fiancé

However, the MailOnline reported that the former couple remained committed to the five-year-old daughter that they share, Mila.

The pair were photographed sharing a kiss

Kai was previously dating fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror last July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.

READ: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

MORE: Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova pose together on the beach after taking freezing dip with Strictly stars

Prior to that, Kai was also the focus of romance rumours during the last series of Strictly, with fans convinced he had started a relationship with his celeb partner, AJ Odudu.

The chemistry was so much that It Takes Two host Janette Manrara even teased the pair about it during an appearance on the show, but they always denied that anything was going on.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.