Is Strictly star Kai Widdrington married or single? The pro has been impressing Strictly fans

We are loving that Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, and every week we can't wait to see what new pro Kai Widdrington has prepared for partner AJ Odudu.

The pairing have become frontrunners to take the crown, consistently receiving high marks from the judges and ending up on the higher portions of the leaderboard.

But one thing that fans have been wondering is whether 26-year-old Kai Widdrington is single or not.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu spark romance rumours

Here's everything we know about Kai's relationship status…

Is Kai Widdrington single?

Kai Widdrington is currently believed to be single, at least judging by the words of fellow Strictly pro Johannes Radebe.

Johannes has hinted that his friend is single

Johannes and Kai danced together as a same-sex pairing on last Saturday's incredibly moving pro dance number, which was inspired by series like Bridgerton. The dance touched the hearts of viewers and Johannes paid a special tribute to Kai praising him for his "allyship".

But it was the last part of his message that caught some fans' attention, as he cheekily wrote: "Thank you for holding me up boo and ladies he is single ;) X."

Who has Kai Widdrington dated?

The Strictly pro was previously dating fellow dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they split. Guila's agent confirmed to the Mirror back in July that the pair had called time on their relationship, but it's believed that they split several months earlier during lockdown.

Kai and Guilia dated for five years

The agent told the publication that Kai and Giulia, who used to compete with one another on Dancing with the Stars Ireland have remained on "good terms".

Are Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu dating?

Kai and AJ have sparked several rumours that the pair are dating, and this was only heightened earlier this week when Strictly released the secret audio from their mics.

After AJ and Kai finished their routine, the pro dancer's mic picked up on him saying: "Awww, I love you! I love you so much!"

The pair have sparked romance rumours

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2 with former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball, a giggling AJ downplayed the moment. "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week," she explained.

She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!" "Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," Zoe joked, prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

Fellow pro dancer Gorka Marquez also downplayed the rumours when he appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch saying the pair were "just good friends and just dancing together".

