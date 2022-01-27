Bikini-clad Nadiya Bychkova hits the beach with Strictly co-stars amid romance rumours The Strictly stars braved a winter dip in the sea

The Strictly Come Dancing stars braved the winter chill to take a trip to the beach on Thursday ahead of the next leg of their live arena tour.

Professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova donned a bikini as she enjoyed a dip in the sea alongside Tilly Ramsay, Rhys Stephenson and some of the other Strictly pros, as seen in photos posted by Dragons Den star Sara Davies on Instagram.

Sara shared a selection of photos from their day out with her fans, writing: "The ‘before, during and after’ shots! Took some of the gang to Tynemouth beach this morning for a dip in the sea……was bloody freezing but absolutely incredible! So invigorating!"

The Strictly stars hit the beach in Tynemouth on Thursday

The businesswoman also revealed on Instagram Stories that she had been the one to convince her co-stars into the icy dip. "So you're not going to believe what I've managed to talk the guys into," she said. "Going wild swimming in the sea at Tynemouth beach. Nobody has a wetsuit. Some of them don't even have swimming costumes, but we're going."

Nadiya Bychkova braved a bikini despite the chilly temperatures

However, they had the perfect way to warm up afterwards. Sara revealed that they had visited a local cafe, where they enjoyed hot chocolate with whipped cream.

Unsurprisingly, the photos received a lot of attention from fans and famous friends alike, with Zoe Ball commenting: "Best tour gang ever." Nadiya’s 2021 celebrity dance partner Dan Walker wrote: "Amazing scenes. Bet that got the blood pumping." Meanwhile, Nadiya commented to say that she "loved it".

The group warmed up with hot chocolate

Nadiya, 32, has recently been the subject of romance rumours with fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington, after the pair have been spotted together outside of rehearsal time.

Neither dancer has commented on the rumours, which started just a few days after it was announced that Nadiya and her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, had decided to end their romance.

