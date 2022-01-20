Goldie Hawn makes unexpected revelation about relationship with Kurt Russell The First Wives Club actress appeared on Wednesday's Today with Hoda & Jenna

Goldie Hawn made a rare television appearance this week, delighting viewers on Today with Hoda & Jenna to talk about her MindUp charity.

And during her interview with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she made a surprising revelation about her first date with long-time partner Kurt Russell.

The Hollywood star revealed that her very first outing with the actor was at the Playboy Club, where they learnt how to dance.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in the street with her son

After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day in 1983. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's first date was at the Playboy Club

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

The Hollywood couple have been together since 1983

The pair share son Wyatt Russell, who welcomed his first child with wife Meredith Hagner in December 2020.

Goldie is also mom to children Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, although both refer to Kurt as their 'Pa', as he helped raise them.

Kurt, meanwhile, shares son Boston Russell with his first wife, Season Hubley.

