Kylie Jenner debuts new short bob leaving fans in shock

Kylie Jenner has wowed fans with a dramatic new look, debuting a super short bob.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her look, wearing a space-themed catsuit, and rocking a tiny pink bag, but it was her hair that had fans talking.

"This short hair," wrote one fan along with fire emojis, as another called the star "out of this world."

Kylie is known for her love of a new look, and it's unclear if this was a wig or if she had cut her hair short.

Kylie shared her stunning new look on Instagram

The night prior, she rocked the look at Nobu Malibu with sister Kendall Jenner, and took to Instagram Stories to post her look for fans with no filter.

"Just over here still living the no filter life," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the clip.

Kylie had previously shared pictures on her social media, claiming she wanted everyone to "get back to the no filter life."

The hair is some of the shortest fans have seen Kylie with

She found fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and now runs a successful makeup business.

In 2020 Kylie was named the highest paid celebrity, with a net worth estimated to be $900 million.

The 23-year-old is mom to two-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she welcomed with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie has been making the most of LA reopening

She has been making the most of Los Angeles reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and last week the star stepped out for a night out wearing a floor-length white fur coat and a matching furry minidress.

Kylie completed the look with matching white heels - a monochromatic snow bunny look that she paired with a silver chain ankle bracelet and a sparkly metallic clutch.

"Ok i’m ready for warm weather now," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing the ensemble.

