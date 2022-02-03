Peter Andre has youngest children in stitches after major incident in their family kitchen His wife Emily filmed it all on her phone

Peter Andre received a very exciting package on Wednesday and decided to open it up in front of his wife Emily MacDonagh, who filmed the moment, and their children, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares candid glimpse into rare day off with kids Amelia and Theo

The hilarious clip was filmed in the family's kitchen, and while everyone was excited trying to figure out what the large box contained, it soon turned into a comedy sketch as Peter suffered a major incident with the package.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre suffers hilarious incident inside family kitchen

"Do you know what's in this box? Let's open it," he told his kids as he began to countdown from three.

READ: Emily Andre makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

RELATED: Peter Andre's wife Emily details experience with 'mum guilt' after Katie Price's backlash

"You don't know what it is yet, do you guys?" he asked again, whilst Amelia wondered if it was a box filled with cookies.

Peter Andre couldn't help but laugh after dropping the doughnuts on the floor

It all got too exciting for Peter, who, whilst teasing that "it's not cookies, it's better than that", dropped the whole box on the floor by accident.

His children found the incident amusing and began giggling, whilst his wife, who was behind the camera, could be heard laughing out loud.

Towards the end, Peter couldn't hold his laughter anymore and dropped to the floor covering his face with his hands.

Peter and Emily share two children together, Amelia and Theo

"Wait for it… only me, #klutz" Peter captioned the video, referring to the incident, whilst tagging the actual product that was inside, Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Taking to the comments section, Peter's wife Emily couldn't help but comment: "My laugh," alongside a laughing face emoji.

"Oh my god and they are still in one piece despite the beating!!!!" remarked a fan, whilst another wondered: "What happened to the healthy eating Peter?"

Peter and business partner Ben Smith recently launched healthy eating app It's Fine and revealed he had lost weight thanks to it.

The new app tailors the user's calories over a week, making it more manageable and sustainable with weekly targets instead of the usual inflexible and stressful calorie count per day. This gives complete flexibility around the person's unique lifestyle and meal choices to achieve sustainable results.