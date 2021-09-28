Madonna throws son David Banda an epic birthday party at her new $19.3m LA home – details The star bought the property from The Weeknd earlier this year

Madonna's son David Banda turned 16 this weekend and the singer pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember.

MORE: Lourdes Leon looks like mom Madonna’s twin in an unexpected look you can’t miss

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Like a Virgin star shared several pictures from the celebrations and revealed they had marked the day in their new house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna has the sweetest mother-daughter moment with Estere

"Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!!#davidbanda," she captioned the set of pictures.

READ: The real reason Madonna traded London life for a £6m Lisbon palace

RELATED: Madonna, 63, shocks fans with daring topless pictures inside bedroom

The first photo shows mother and son embracing each other whilst smiling for the camera, whilst the others showed the gorgeous decorations she had set up for David, including balloons spelling out his name and other colourful ones floating all over her new backyard.

David celebrated his birthday on Monday night

Another picture shows the table nicely decorated for the meal, and a stunning swimming pool can be seen just behind.

Madonna seems to have moved into her new Hidden Hills estate after buying the property from the singer The Weeknd earlier this year.

The snaps showed off part of Madonna's new backyard

The star spent $19.3million on the stunning home, which features nine bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms spread over about 12,500 square feet between the seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house.

Madonna's new house also boasts a gym, a media lounge and a spacious office, as well as a zero-edge swimming pool and spa.

The singer paid a heartfelt tribute to her son on his actual birthday

Ahead of the family gathering, the 63-year-old singer paid tribute to her son David on his actual birthday, 25 September.

Alongside a picture of him as a baby, she wrote: "David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human. Who knew when I met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature? Happy Sweet Sixteen! I'm so proud of you!"