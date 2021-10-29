Reese Witherspoon wows in iconic Legally Blonde pink bunny costume

Reese Witherspoon took a trip down memory lane this week to revisit some of her best Halloween costumes – but none are more iconic than her pink bunny costume from Legally Blonde.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon reveals hilarious fashion faux pas - and Mindy Kaling can relate

The 45-year-old treated fans to a glimpse of the saucy outfit she donned as Elle Woods in the first movie back in 2001, posting a snap of herself holding up the silky corset – which featured a pink fur trim across the bust – and bottoms with giant bunny ears perched atop her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon dons shimmery pink bikini in Legally Blonde throwback

"MOOD on Halloween… " she captioned the post, which also featured some of her other looks from past Halloweens, including a life-size banana and a corpse bride.

Rebel Wilson was among the first to react, giving Reese her seal of approval and commenting: "Yasssss". Ali Wentworth also joked: "I need that costume for date night!"

MORE: Reese Witherspoon stuns in a blue dress on ‘dream date’ you would never expect

SHOP: Reese Witherspoon's chic striped dress is giving us major summer vibes

Reese's fans loved the throwback to her character also, with one responding: "THE ELLE WOODS COSTUME!!!! SHE WAS THE BLUEPRINT." A second said: "I love all but the legally blonde (heart eyes emoji) is the best."

Reese's fans loved seeing her iconic pink bunny costume

Reese will soon be stepping back into character when she begins filming Legally Blonde 3, with Mindy Kaling confirming in March 2020 that she has penned the script for the next installment.

Back in July, Reese marked the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde, posting a throwback clip of herself floating in a pool, wearing the same shimmery pink bikini that her character wore in the movie, soundtracking it with Hoku's Perfect Day, which was used in the original film's soundtrack.

Reese marked the film's 20th anniversary in July

She wrote a sweet dedication to the movie in her caption, saying: "Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your everyday life.

"But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a lifetime and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!"

She ended her post with the thought: "I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.