Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava makes statement about gender with powerful message The 22-year-old got candid with fans

Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, didn't shy away from answering questions about her sexuality when she was quizzed over it on Instagram recently.

The 22-year-old got candid with her fans on Stories when asked: "Do you like boys or girls?" Ava replied: "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)."

The oldest child of Reese didn't elaborate but likely delighted fans by opening up to them.

Most recently, Ava was dating her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, who is a fellow student at UC Berkeley.

Reese - who is also a mom to Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, nine - recently shared what it's like to have children growing up in the spotlight.

"It’s an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous," she told Insyle. "So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons.

Ava opened up to fans

"We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself.

"It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path."

Reese shares her two oldest children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

Ava was also asked on Instagram if she thinks her life would be different if her parents weren't celebrities.

"Yes. Very," said the star whose dad is Ryan Phillippe. "That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing. The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool."

