Reese Witherspoon dons beautiful evening gown as she pays an emotional tribute Legally blonde and incredible

Reese Witherspoon gave fans a peek at her glamorous side with her latest look as she made a jaw-dropping red carpet appearance for an emotional reason.

The actress shared pictures from her time at the recent InStyle Magazine Awards, where she wore a beautiful evening gown.

The dark blue outfit featured a halter top neck and a cut-out right below the chest, plus a slit that went up to her thigh and cut off right above her ankles.

She let her hair down for the night in her shimmering gown and shared that she paid tribute to her friend and hairstylist Lona Vigi.

Reese delivered a speech at the ceremony celebrating her friend and also penned down her thoughts in the caption of her post, writing: "What a beautiful night!

"Had the absolute honor of celebrating my dear friend @lonavigi at last night's @instylemagazine awards. This incredible lady has dedicated her entire career to making women feel beautiful and always leaves the room brighter than she found it.

"I love you @lonavigi!!! Thank you for 12 years of friendship and a bajillion laughs, I'm so proud of you," she concluded.

The actress shared snippets from her appearance at the InStyle Magazine Awards

Lona responded to the love she received in the comments, writing: "@reesewitherspoon I cannot thank you enough for showing up for me and supporting me always!!! It means everything!!!

"Thank you for having me all these years! I truly love and adore you! It never feels like work! EVER How lucky am I."

Many fans congratulated Lona in the comments as well, and several took to gushing over Reese's look, as one commented: "Jesus you're gorgeous."

Another said: "You look beautiful in this glitter dress," with a third adding: "How come you don't age @reesewitherspoon? Such beauty inside and out."

Reese paid tribute to her friend and hairstylist Lona Vigi at the ceremony

The Little Big Lies star also included several other fun snaps from the event, including one of herself during her speech, and one laughing up a storm with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

