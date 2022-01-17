Reese Witherspoon supports daughter Ava expressing herself in latest post See the adorable image, and her mother’s response

Ava Phillippe, daughter to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is showing off she’s more than just her mother’s lookalike!

The twenty-two year old recently took to Instagram to share with her one million followers a self-portrait she painted where she appears clad in a blue sweater holding the paw of her adorable rescue dog, Benji.

Though Ava expressed in the Instagram post’s caption she wasn’t entirely satisfied with how “this painting worked out,” her Oscar-winning mother begs to differ.

The Morning Show star shared on Ava’s post that she thought her self-portrait was “wonderful,” commenting, “I love seeing your artwork.”

This isn’t the first time Reese publicly complimented her eldest daughter, recently expressing to InStyle that, "Ava is so down-to-earth.

She wants to do great things in the world. She's studying and learning and trying to find herself."

Reese Witherspoon was one of the first to compliment Ava's impressive artwork

Ava, who is currently attending UC Berkeley, is proving her mother right. Not only is she using Instagram to express her artistic side, but she also recently took to Instagram to express a powerful message about sexuality, and slam those sharing hate on her profile because of it.

Though right now she is dating fellow UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney, Ava recently expressed she doesn’t let gender dictate who she is attracted to.

After fans wondered about her sexuality, she quickly shut rumors down, expressing that, "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)."

Ava is incredibly close to her family

From her mom to her fans, luckily Ava has a great support system behind her to help her navigate not only her multiple talents and identity, but also life under the spotlight as a celebrity daughter.

Reese, who shares a second son, Deacon, eighteen, with ex-husband Ryan, and a third, Tennessee, nine, with husband Jim Toth, shared that though she didn’t quite grow up under the spotlight herself, when it comes to her children, she feels, "lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate."

