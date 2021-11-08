Reese Witherspoon's sensational new pictures have fans seeing double They do look quite alike

Reese Witherspoon set social media alight early on Monday morning as she revealed that she was on the cover of InStyle Magazine.

The actress shared pictures from the cover shoot that truly left many mightily impressed, stunning with her power and poise.

One featured her in a lacy little black dress while she wore a pair of patterned short-shorts and a button down in another.

In the caption, she wrote: "Oh heyyyyy @instylemagazine! Thanks for putting me on this month's cover!

"HUGE thanks to the creative team that made me feel like a Real Sassy Badass Biz Woman and biggest hug saved for my fellow badass biz lady @gayleking, who helped me unpack @themorningshow, what it means to be a journalist today, the sale of @hellosunshine and why women should learn to flex more!"

Fans of the actress and her celebrity friends took to the comments in awe of the shots, as Zooey Deschanel commented: "So beautiful," and many like Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, and Kerry Washington dropped flame emojis.

However, there were several fans who were left seeing double, as they initially thought they were looking at pictures of Reese's lookalike 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Many fans thought Reese's new pictures were actually of her daughter Ava instead

One fan wrote: "I thought this was your daughter at first glance," with another saying: "Swear thought this was Ava," and a third also added: "Totally thought that was your daughter not you."

Even so, the comments couldn't get enough of Reese's boss look and many left strings of flame and heart emojis for the Legally Blonde actress.

The star and her daughter have been called "twins" several times by their adoring fans, especially whenever they've posted pictures together on social media.

A recent summer snapshot from Reese featured her daughter showing off her new hairdo, and fans couldn't help but instantly notice the similarities between the two.

Reese and Ava have often been called "twins" by their fans

Many have also compared Ava's striking good looks to her equally striking father, Reese's ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she also shares 18-year-old son Deacon.

