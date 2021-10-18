Reese Witherspoon reveals glimpse inside show-stopping garden at $16million mansion in head-turning fall look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

In case you’ve missed it, Reese Witherspoon’s stunning Los Angeles estate has the most gorgeous backyard garden, and she gave fans another glimpse of it when she showed off her dreamy floral dress and cowboys boots in it, which totally matched the vibe.

In a photo the Oscar winner shared on Instagram on Sunday, she can be seen kicking back in her backyard at a woven table set that was in front of a paneled side of her home lined with floral bushes.

Reese flashed her signature smile as she put her Draper James fall floral dress on display, which came complete with a plunging neckline and polka dot detailing.

She finished the look with brown cowboy boots and hoop earrings.

Reese's fans went wild over her garden - and her ensemble

"Dreamy Sunday," @draperjames, she captioned the post.

Fans went wild over her ensemble and particularly her boots, with one writing: "The BOOOOTS!," while another added: "Where are the boots from?"

Draper James fans also went wild over her Martina Popover dress so much that it sold out, so make sure to bookmark it in case there’s a restock.

Reese hosted a dreamy end-of-summer dinner for friends in her garden

While Reese was enjoying some alone time in her backyard this time around, she also enjoys entertaining friends in it too and wrapped up summer with an enviable backyard party.

The Legally Blonde star shared photos from the fete on Instagram, and it showed off more of her stunning garden, which had wooden tables placed in the middle of it, surrounded by wooden chairs with plush cushions.

The tables were topped with checked table cloths, and baby blue table settings. There were also strings of lights hung above.

Reese looked incredible per usual as she struck a pose with a few friends who attended the event, weaning a figure-flattering floral Draper James wrap dress that cinched at the waist, and also featured a V-neckline.

Reese's gorgeous backyard is endless!

The Little Fires Everywhere star completed the look with woven gold sandals.

"Last days of summer deserve a garden party with good friends!," she captioned the photo. Reese’s celebrity friends and followers swooned over the photos, with Savannah Guthrie writing, "I know that lovely garden and lovely hostess!.” Another fan added: Stunning!

Given Reese’s busy lifestyle, her breathtaking backyard garden area is the perfect place to relax and unwind, whether she’s taking time to herself or hanging out with her besties.

