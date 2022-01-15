Kanye West drops new single about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance Kanye dropped his new single Eazy

Kanye West has made his feelings on estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new relationship clear, as he rapped about Pete Dvidson in his new song. Kanye dropped a surprise new track on Friday with The Game entitled Eazy.

In the song the 44-year-old also rapped about his near-fatal 2002 car crash and thanked God for saving him so he could "beat" the Saturday Night Live comedian, who is now dating Kim. "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," he raps at one point while also suggesting he and Kim are on good terms as he sings: "If we go to court, we'll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to court together."

But the rapper also suggests that he plans to raise his children differently than Kim, sharing that he "got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop taking' the credit".

"Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/What you think the point of really being' rich for?" he adds.

Kim filed papers to dissolve their almost seven-year marriage in February 2021.

She is now dating Pete, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, while Kanye is dating actress Julia Fox.

Kim is now dating Pete Davidson

He recently bought the home across the street from Kim after listing his 4,000-acre Montana property for $11 million.

Kayne has spent a lot of time at the ranch, which he named West Lake Ranch and Yeezy campus, over the past few years, while Kim has made LA her base with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye also referenced his new girlfriend in the track

A far cry from their main family home in Hidden Hills, California, which Kim described as a "minimal monastery", the huge property is said to boast two lakes, a working horse barn, a cattle ranch, and its own private mountain range.

There is also a restaurant, a saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

