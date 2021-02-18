Kim Kardashian's sweet photo of daughter North getting a makeover divides fans She shares her four children with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared a super-cute photo of her oldest daughter, North, getting a makeover on Thursday, but fans were divided over one thing.

In the photo on Instagram, Kim's little girl was smiling as a glam squad worked on her super long hair.

MORE: Kim Kardashian is unrecognisable with super-short hair - and fans have the best reaction

North, seven, looked in her element as she was pampered and her famous mum captioned the snap: "My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter has best reaction to Valentine's Day gift

While her millions of followers loved the adorable image, many of them couldn't decide if she looked most like Kim or her dad, Kanye West.

"She looks like her daddy," wrote one, while another said: "I think she's starting to look more like Kim."

Other fans chimed in and commented: "She's a mini Kim, absolutely gorgeous," and more insisted: "She's Kanye's double!"

MORE: Kim Kardashian's living room looks more like a spa – see inside

MORE: Kim Kardashian's new photo features sweet romantic detail

Fans couldn't decide if North looks more like Kim or Kanye

Regardless of who she resembles most, there is no denying North is cute as a button.

She's also incredibly talented. The SKIMS founder recently shared a picture of a landscape painted by her "little artist," but it was so good that some of her followers questioned if she'd really created it.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's minimalistic home has had an injection of colour - see inside

SEE: Celebs whose houses have been burgled: Simon Cowell, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and more

North was getting a mini-makeover

Kim snapped back at their remarks and posted a statement on Stories, which read: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West with unseen photos after defending daughter North's painting

Kim and Kanye share four children

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," she continued.

She begged them to stop with the bad vibes, adding: "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.