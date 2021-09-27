Amy Schumer shares video with doctor after finding tumor in appendix – watch Comedian Amy Schumer has updated fans on her journey with endometriosis

Amy Schumer has taken to Instagram with a video featuring her endometriosis doctor, after discovering she had a tumor in her appendix.

The revelation was made during the surgery she recently had to remove her uterus, after her endometriosis began to attack her appendix.

Amy explained her experience in the caption.

"I'm feeling stronger and thrilled about life," she said. "I attached the audio of @seckinmd going over my pathology with me if that interests you. I cry through most of the findings. I had a tumour in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries.

Amy Schumer shared a photo with her endo doctor

"Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am bursting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son. Thank you @rachelfeinstein_ for getting me this shirt. I needed to let people know what's up.

"And anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis I say f**k yes! I can't answer medically because there is no research on this sh** because they only happen to women and there is no time to study them because all resources need to be funnelled into researching ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION. THERE IS BARELY ANY RESEARCH ON ENDOMETRIOSIS WHICH OVER 10 percent of women have. ALL FUNDING SEEMS TO GO TO D**K EMERGENCIES.

Amy Schumer posted a photo of herself after surgery

"@melindafrenchgates how about we help this?!"

Speaking in the clip, Amy's doctor said: "There was endometriosis within the uterus, period. Nobody can say otherwise. The second thing is, out of the 30 cysts we removed, 26 of them are positive for endo."

According to Mayo Clinic, "Endometriosis (en-doe-me-tree-O-sis) is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves your ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis."

More information can be found on the Mayo Clinic website, while GPs can offer advice on individual cases.

