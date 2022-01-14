We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Dooley was gearing up to have an exciting start to her 2022 as she was about to tour the nation to promote her new book, Are You Really OK?

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tour has been postponed. The star shared the news in a statement, which read: "We're very sorry to inform you that our 'In Conversation with Stacey Dooley' tour has been postponed. This is due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19."

It continued: "We ask for your patience as we work with venues to reschedule the tour dates; all ticket holders will be contacted as soon as we have more information and offered a refund if they are not able to attend the new date. Please do not contact venue Box Offices at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films DIY hair transformation

Stacey also shared her own personal reaction, explaining: "Gang, I'm bloody gutted. Grurghhhghhhhhhehhhh. I so know that people will have made travel arrangements and dinny plans and babysitters etc so I really am sorry.

"I've been round and round the houses trying to make it somehow work, but certain restrictions and uncertainty etc mean it's just not poss to do it properly at the mo. S o r r y. If you happy to hold on to your ticket, amazing I'll see you next time, if not completely understand and thank you for even buying it in the first place x."

She added: "Have [a] lovely weekend," before signing off with 'S'.

Although fans were saddened by the news, they immediately sent messages of support to the star.

Stacey was disappointed to share the news

One responded: "Oh @sjdooley what a shame. Will keep hold of our tickets and look forward to seeing you when it's safe," and a second posted: "Never mind, defo holding onto tickets."

A third added: "I'm so gutted! So wanted to meet you and watch you tour! But it is what it is and I will keep hold of my ticket for sure."

And a fourth wrote: "Gutted for you (and us) but it'll be worth it when it comes back around. Keeping that ticket nice and safe."

Are You Really OK? Stacey Dooley, £13.59, Amazon

Stacey's new book examines the mental health crisis within the UK, and aims to challenge the stigmas and stereotypes that surround it.

For the book, she spoke to young people suffering from mental health difficulties as well as mental health professionals, councillors and campaigners.

Are You Really OK? will be released on 3 February 2022, and is currently available for pre-order.

