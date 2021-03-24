Lisa Faulkner shared the details of a moment she would rather forget with fans on Wednesday!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress and chef revealed that her grocery delivery driver had seen a bit more of her than she'd intended.

Speaking directly to camera while wearing a baggy grey jumper, the star began her video by saying: "Absolutely mortified."

She then laughed and looked embarrassed as she went on: "The lovely Ocado man came to deliver my order and a bottle had sort of exploded, so I bent over to help, and get a piece of kitchen roll, and my top's really loose."

The mum-of-one cringed as she continued: "I didn't realise – bless him 'cos he was really polite and didn't say anything – but I realised that my whole boobs were out!"

Lisa whispered as she said: "And he probably saw them," screwing up her face.

Lisa updated her fans on Instagram

A few seconds later, she added a new video reassuring her followers (and herself): "I just tried to re-enact it and they weren't out out."

She sighed before concluding: "You could definitely see them if you looked down, I'm sure."

At least the star, who is married to Masterchef host John Torode, has a great sense of humour.

She needed it again earlier in the month when her husband had a bit of a kitchen crisis.

The star is married to Masterchef host John Torode

Lisa took to Instagram Stories to share the incident, saying: "He's done it again, he's just burnt my new tea towel."

The stunning blonde was making reference to an incident on This Morning last year, when John put a tea towel on the oven and set it on fire, much to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's horror.

Lisa followed up by saying: "Literally, on the stove."

The Australian chef could be seen running a tea towel under the cold-water tap, looking rather sheepish as Lisa expressed her shock. Thankfully, though, their kitchen was unscathed.

