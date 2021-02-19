John Torode has paid the most romantic tribute to his wife Lisa Faulkner in honour of her 49th birthday on Friday.

Sharing a beautiful snapshot of his partner on Instagram, the MasterChef judge remarked: "Happy Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Love you my wife. Here's to sunshine and cocktails... love you @lisafaulknercooks."

WATCH: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner cook in their gorgeous home kitchen

Lisa was inundated with heartwarming messages from friends, with Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Happy birthday Lisa lovely." Gaby Roslin added: "Happy Birthday beautiful @lisafaulknercooks."

Angela Griffin also shared a collage of throwback snaps, saying: "How lucky!!! To be best friends with this fantastic birthday girl. Devastated to not be together to celebrate but we will make up for it.

"We have so much to make up for but there's no doubt in my mind that we will. Love you so much Leesie, I hope you know how much you mean to me. Have the best day."

John shared this snap of Lisa on her birthday

The birthday celebration comes days after Lisa heaped praise on her husband John when she marked Valentine's Day.

Alongside a photo from their wedding day, she gushed: "Happy valentines my true love. I love that we always have something to chat about. I love every day with you. In fact I love you with all of my heart @johntorodecooks." To which, the TV chef replied: "I bloody love you my Lisa x."

The couple, who co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, got together shortly after meeting on Masterchef in 2010. Following their engagement at the end of 2018, the lovebirds said 'I do' in October 2019.

