Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share rare date video as they celebrate exciting news The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2019

Lisa Faulkner and her husband John Torode shared a rare glimpse into their married life on Wednesday – along with some great news for their fans.

Filming a short video from the car as her husband drove, Lisa spoke directly to camera and her excitement was obvious to see.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shares first glimpse inside dreamy bathroom – wow

"We're just on our way to lunch, Johno's driving," the star said, turning the camera to show her husband, who beamed with delight.

"I'm going to lunch, I'm going to lunch, I'm going to lunch!" he said, as his wife looked on, smiling.

"We're really excited," Lisa added. Then she went on to share some news about their TV show, which will no doubt have thrilled her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share rare date video as they celebrate exciting news

"I was going to say that our show, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, is back on Saturday."

SEE: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's home is a romantic haven

MORE: Lisa Faulkner reveals embarrassing wardrobe malfunction: 'I'm mortified'

The programme, which sees the pair prepare meals together from their home, airs at 11.30 on ITV.

The couple have been married since 2019

Lisa is a keen cook while John is an established chef and co-host of Masterchef, which is where the couple met back in 2010.

They later started dating and tied the knot in October 2019.

While they clearly enjoy cooking together, John recently told HELLO! that they prefer to spend date nights at a restaurant rather than their own home – for one very simple and very relatable reason.

Lisa shared the sweet video with her Instagram followers

John said: "Ideally, like any couple, if it’s a romantic meal, the choice would be to go out, because who wants to do the dishes!"

The star revealed the couple's favourite London restaurants, telling us: "We both love Primeur and Little Viet Kitchen and The River Cafe is always a treat."

John also shared the pair's laid-back food philosophy, saying: "We both cook at home, sometimes we cook together, sometimes it’s only one of us cooking for and with the other, so no real rules, it just sort of happens. Food should be fun, relaxed and not a chore."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.