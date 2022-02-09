January Jones shares hilarious hair journey as she struggles with regrettable haircut

January Jones is taking her fans along on her difficult – albeit hilarious – hair journey. The Mad Men star recently joined TikTok, and has caused quite a stir since she began posting on the popular app.

The actress admitted that she has struggled with keeping her curly hair under control, particularly after a somewhat regrettable haircut.

January has been sharing with her followers the different methods she has been trying to style her blonde bob, but so far she revealed she hasn't had much success.

WATCH: January reveals incredible Los Angeles living room

The star shared to TikTok a video taken from her car, revealing she had dropped off her son at school shamelessly sporting pin curls and a towel around them. January said in the video she was nervous to see how her curls turned out, and shared the results in a subsequent post.

The actress reveals her unexpected school drop-off look

In the video where the star shared the results of the pin curl method, January was quick to admit: "So it didn't turn out exactly how I thought it would." Her already short bob was frizzy and up to her cheekbones because of how curly it had become.

She posted a picture of the results on Instagram, writing: "Before and after. Thought I’d wake up with Marilyn Monroe hair but…" Regardless of January's own opinion of the look, fans still were quick to shower the star with compliments nonetheless.

January hilariously attempts yet another hair curling method

The mom of one however didn't give up, and shared yet another video attempting a completely different method. The video featured a topless January, the camera cutting off right at her chest, sitting in her bathroom with her bangs braided in what she called a "reverse rat tail" towards her face. "That was a big mistake," said the actress of her bangs.

Fans were left at the edge of their seats hoping she would come back in the morning to reveal the results of the quirky method, which some already weren't confident would work. "I'm nervous about that," while another hilariously insisted: "ABORT MISSION! That will 100% backfire, you will regret this."

