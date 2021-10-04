January Jones stuns in chic floral bikini - but there's a surprising twist! The 43-year-old is feeling seasonal

January Jones caught fans by surprise on Sunday as she posed for a number of snapshots in her bikini - with a spooky twist!

MORE: January Jones twins with lookalike sister in daring animal print in gorgeous poolside photo

The 43-year-old actress shared a series of photos taken in her backyard, and joked that she had spent the weekend "catching up with old friends". "So good to see them again," she added.

Loading the player...

WATCH: January Jones slides into her incredible living room at LA home

January can be seen dressed in a chic floral bikini featuring a front tie top and cute culottes-style shorts. But it was her companions that really raised eyebrows. January posed alongside a number of Halloween characters, including skeletons and zombies.

READ: January Jones stuns in nude corset in poolside photo - but fans are divided

MORE: January Jones' latest poolside picture might make you look twice

In fact, the star has really pulled out the stops ahead of the spooky festivities, covering the outside of her house with cobwebs and arranging a number of skulls on her front porch.

January showed off her Halloween decorations on Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the post with one quipping: "Not to be rude but are your friends eating enough? I can see their bones…" "January Bones!" a second quipped, while Jessica Alba sweetly wrote: "You are perfection."

READ: January Jones wears high-waisted pants and nothing else for risqué photo

MORE: January Jones' unbelievable Golden Globes throwback sparks major fan reaction

No doubt January's son is just as excited for Halloween. The star is a proud mom to son Xander, who turned ten last month. January marked the happy occasion by sharing an unseen photo of Xander as a baby.

The star shared a throwback photo of Xander in honor of his birthday

January has strived to keep her son out of the public eye as he grows up, and hasn't revealed who his father is, telling The New York Times back in 2013 that the information was only her "son's business".

Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview with Red, the star spoke about the benefits of raising Xander around strong women, revealing that he was even born with only females in the room.

January has kept the identity of Xander's father out of the public domain

"My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy," she told the magazine. "It's good to have strong women around a man," she added.

"To teach him to respect women. He doesn't have a male person in his life saying, 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

Read more HELLO! US stories here