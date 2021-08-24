January Jones stuns fans as she strips off for risqué bathtub photo The 43-year-old looks incredible

January Jones caused quite a stir on Instagram on Monday! The 43-year-old actress shared a risqué snapshot with her fans which showcased her slender and toned figure - and fans could not get enough.

The glamorous black and white image shows January in the bathtub with her wet hair slicked back and wearing full makeup - but nothing else.

WATCH: January Jones slides into her incredible living room at LA home

She can be seen checking her appearance in a compact mirror, while a deep red lipstick and some No 5 Chanel bath oil is also visible. A small vase of flowers has also been placed on the marble side.

January, 43, explained in the caption: "For this @violetgrey shoot awhile back I was wearing a gorg black gown in the bath (as one does), and after a bit it turned the bath water a very fortuitous violet color so I of course needed to lose the gown."

January stunned fans with her risque photo

"Such a beautiful shoot!" one follower remarked, while a second simply wrote: "My goodness!" along with three flame emojis. "YOU LOOK AMAZING!" echoed a third.

January is no stranger to racy photographs; she frequently poses in tiny bikinis - and recently shared a snapshot showing her wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted pink flares, sunglasses and a necklace. "Can't find a top to do these trousers justice so…" she wrote in the caption.

The star is no stranger to revealing snapshots

While January will share personal photos of herself on social media, the opposite is true when it comes to her son, Xander.

January gave birth to Xander in September 2011, and has never publicly disclosed who his father is, telling The New York Times back in 2013 that the information was only her "son's business".

January has never revealed the identity of son Zander's father

Back in 2017, January opened up about raising her son as a single mother, telling Red magazine: "I just don't feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.

"It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

