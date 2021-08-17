January Jones reveals toned figure in bikini photo - but confuses fans The Mad Men star looks incredible

January Jones is looking better than ever! The 43-year-old actress has been turning up the heat in recent months with a series of swimwear snapshots shared on Instagram - and her latest offering has really got fans talking.

Mad Men star January shared two brand new images showing her posing in a peach bikini featuring a tied bow and a floral printed silk shirt that she left open. She accessorized with statement tortoiseshell sunglasses and an array of chunky gold necklaces - but her followers found themselves distracted.

January struck a pose in her peach bikini

"Does that top fit tho?!" one joked while a second echoed: "I think your bikini top is a little small…lol…still gorgeous, but too small." A third added: "That top is struggling!"

Of course, a huge number of fans were simply blown away by January's stunning appearance and her feed was quickly filled with flame and love heart eyes emojis. In her caption, the actress wrote: "If only boring people are bored, I fear I may be boring."

Some fans questioned whether her swimwear was a little small

January frequently shares personal posts with her fans from her home in California - but when it comes to her family, she is incredibly private.

Her followers were delighted when she shared a very rare photo of her son Xander during a visit to the zoo in June.

January gave birth to Xander in September 2011, and has never publicly disclosed who his father is, telling The New York Times back in 2013 that the information was only her "son's business".

January is a very proud mom to nine-year-old Xander

Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview with Red, she spoke about the benefits of raising Xander around strong women, saying: "It's good to have strong women around a man.

"To teach him to respect women. He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

