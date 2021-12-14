Carrie Underwood is dynamite in denim as she makes heartfelt residency send-off March cannot come soon enough

Carrie Underwood's time on the Las Vegas strip may be over for a bit, but she definitely made sure we got a lasting impression as she left.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's tasseled dress might be her most impressive look yet

The singer shared a series of snapshots from her performances during her Reflection residency, especially highlighting a denim look.

The extravagant design featured distressed tassels all over her sleeves, bearing a two-toned denim build that she paired with chaps and heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Christmas in Rockefeller Center performance

Carrie belted out some of her biggest hits in the photos, with fireworks going off behind her as the fringe flew around, giving it an even more visually stunning effect.

She revealed with her caption that the first leg of her residency had wrapped, giving it a send-off by saying: "And…that's a wrap for our first run of #REFLECTION @resortsworldlv.

"Thanks to all who came out to party! And a HUGE thanks to the band, crew and performers that make this show so much fun!!! I can't wait to come back in March! See you soon! #Vegas."

MORE: Carrie Underwood teams up with Miranda Lambert for Memphis charity cause

Fans took to the comments to praise Carrie for her showmanship and incredible performance skills, with one writing: "It was absolutely incredible! So glad I got to experience #REFLECTION."

Carrie donned a show-stopper of a denim look for her final set of shows

Another commented: "That was SO awesome!!! Your best show to date!!! You are a QUEEN!!!!!" with a third also saying: "This is what a Vegas residency should be!"

The Before He Cheats songstress has had the time of her life on the Las Vegas strip and will return for a second leg of her shows in March.

Her fans have loved seeing her return to the big stage, and two of her biggest fans made quite an impression when they saw her in concert.

MORE: Carrie Underwood resembles a Greek goddess with her beautiful gown and flowing hair

MORE: Carrie Underwood turns heads with dynamite new pictures from Las Vegas shows

Over the weekend, the award-winning star had two very important people come to see her on stage – her young sons Isaiah and Jacob.

The country star's sons were excited to see their mother on stage

The two little boys were captured on camera dancing to her songs during the event, and they were even pictured looking up in awe at the stage ahead of Carrie's show, in a sweet Instagram photo posted by their dad Mike Fisher.

"Boys are ready!" the proud dad and husband captioned the image.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.