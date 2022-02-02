Carrie Underwood has reason to celebrate as she shines the light on someone close to her The country singer paid a special tribute on social media

Carrie Underwood has a legion of fans around the world and keeps them updated on her everyday life on social media.

The country singer uses her platform to shine the light on her work, causes close to her and those that mean the most to her.

In her most recent post, it was her good friend and celebrity trainer, Eve Overland, who was celebrated as she marked her birthday.

Alongside a fun photo of the pair, the former American Idol star wrote: "Happy Birthday to my friend and trainer, @eveoverlandfitness! Hope you get to do all the Burpees your heart desires today."

Fans were quick to spread the love following Carrie's uplifting message, with one writing: "Lovely photo," while another wrote: "Happy Birthday Eve! Thanks for always being so inspiring." Others simply responded with love heart emojis.

Eve is a regular in Carrie's workout videos and has been an incredible source of support for the star during her fitness journey.

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to her good friend and trainer on her birthday

Along with singing, Carrie is a successful healthy living advocate and businesswoman, having founded Fit52 in 2020, which is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

The mother-of-two is also the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

The award-winning singer is an advocate for health and fitness

A typical breakfast for her is a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard.

Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

Like everyone, Carrie has her vices and will allow herself treats too – with red wine being a favorite. The star has a personal trainer but also keeps active running around after her two young children, Isaiah, six, and three-year-old Jacob.

