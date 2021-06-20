Charles Spencer shared a video on Sunday in honour of Father's Day, and although it was delightful, it might not have been quite what his fans were expecting!

Rather than sharing a clip featuring his own family, the Earl took to Twitter, where he uploaded a short video featuring his resident peacock Tim.

The video showed Tim sitting on top of a wall at the family residence, Althorp House.

Charles captioned it: "Tim, on top of his wall, this Fathers’ Day, in slo-mo. Hopefully, this time next year, he will have fathered a healthy clutch or three. #fathersday #timthepeacock #animalsofalthorp."

The 57-year-old's followers were quick to share their love for the glimpse into life on the Northamptonshire estate.

One wrote: "He looks quite magnificent!" Others replied: "Lovely xxxx," "He really is King of the castle," and: "He is gorgeous!!"

Charles shared the lovely video to Twitter on Father's Day

Charles' home has welcomed all manner of wildlife over the years, including deer.

Last week, he shared a video of a group of black fallow deer making the most of the sunny weather and eating grass on the grounds of the luxurious residence.

Back in March, he added two lambs to his brood, sharing a video that showed one of them snacking on the grass while the other walked around and baa-ed a few times.

It was a lovely spring day, and the family’s dogs looked on at the sweet scene in front of them.

The Earl is custodian of Althorp House in Northamptonshire

Charles captioned the clip: "Orphaned lambs Lucky and Minty, enjoying their new, safe, life."

The Earl also has a large family, being a father of seven.

His children are Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, twins Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, 28, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, 27, Edmund Charles Spencer, 17, Lady Lara Spencer, 15, and Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, eight.

He is custodian of Althorp, where he grew up with his three sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

