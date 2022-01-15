Charles Spencer bears striking resemblance to Prince Harry in picture inside vast library

Charles Spencer previously revealed the library inside Althorp House is his favourite part of the home, but we didn't realise it had a very sentimental corner – until now.

SEE: Princess Diana's regal upbringing in stately home with 550-acre estate – photos

Princess Diana's brother shared a series of photos that showed two walls with floor-to-ceiling shelves stacked full of leather-bound books. A red sofa offers Charles a spot to sit and read, while a large chandelier adds to the regal feel of the property. In a close-up photo, The White Ship author Charles revealed he had added his own books to the collection – and they sit above a sweet childhood drawing of him that many fans likened to his nephew, Prince Harry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

"In a quiet corner of the Library at @althorphouse - above a childhood pastel of me, in fact - I’ve just placed leather-bound copies of the eight books I’ve written so far (another is on its way). I don’t expect future generations to read them, but hopefully their handsome spines will blend in gently, in this most beautiful of rooms."

READ: The Queen to welcome celebrity guest at country home for milestone celebration

RELATED: Charles Spencer stuns fans with video following tornado at Althorp House

The 9th Earl Spencer revealed a childhood picture in one corner of his library

One fan wrote: "Harry looks so much like you as a boy. Your books look beautiful!!" and another agreed: "What a glorious luxurious room! I agree with the family resemblance to Prince Harry as a youngster."

A third added: "This is a beautiful treasure. How cute this is of you. Prince Harry looked a lot like you at that age."

The library at Althorp House

This isn't the first time that his followers have spotted a family resemblance. The latest photos come shortly after the Earl posted a black-and-white snap of his grandparents enjoying afternoon tea outside Althorp House, and many noted that his grandmother had similarities to the late Princess Diana and Charles' daughters.

"My grandparents enjoying their tea ‘al fresco’ at Althorp, in 1944. Photograph taken by my father whilst on leave from military training," he explained. "The Diana head tilt," wrote one, and another added: "Wow this is an amazing photo. Your grandmother reminds me so much of Diana."

Althorp House has reportedly been in the Spencer family for over 500 years, and it boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'immensely special' first home with Prince George revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.