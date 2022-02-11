The Rookie’s Jenna Dewan shares 'thrilling' new project with fans Jenna is moving into producing

Jenna Dewan has a new project up her sleeve, and she is "thrilled". The Rookie star shared a sneak peek with fans from behind-the-scenes of work she is completing with the Lifetime TV network.

She teased that she "can’t wait for you guys to see what we have coming", adding a winking face emoji. "BTS from this week with @lifetimetv! I am thrilled to be exec producing and can’t wait for you guys to see what we have coming," she captioned the post.

The actress rocked a nude dress that featured a midriff cut-out and a scallop-edged bra top, with a thigh-high split, and she paired the outfit with nude strappy sandals and wore her hair down in lush loose waves.

Fans loved the look and called the mom-of-two "absolutely beautiful" while others shared their excitement for the project.

"Yasssss EP! Let’s goooooo girlie!" shared one fan as another added: "Congratulations on becoming an executive producer."

Jenna's news comes just months after she joined Nathan Fillion on The Rookie as a series regular.

Jenna rocked a gorgeous scallop-edged dress

The 40-year-old actress, who is also known for her roles in the movie Step Up and the series The Resident, first appeared in the cop drama in the season three finale and she shared the news of her promotion with fans, writing that she was "excited to continue working with the amazing cast and crew on @therookie! Bailey’s journey has just begun."

Following her debut, showrunner Alexei Hawley teased that her character could potentially become a love interest for Nathan's lead John Nolan, but fans recently saw that romance struggle as her character Bailey's "abusive psychopath" husband reappeared.

Despite claiming he was a changed man, it was unveiled that he had charmed his way into an early release from prison and was planning to ruin Bailey's life.

Steve Kazee played Jenna's on-screen ex-husband

The husband was played by Jenna's fiance in real life, Steve Kazee, and speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan Jenna spoke of how "fun" it was to work together.

"It was interesting, it was fun. We've never worked together before and it was obviously super intense," she revealed.

"It was such a cool experience because you basically get to do that and come home like, 'Oh, I got to yell at you all day.' Got that out of my system!"

