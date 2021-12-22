Jenna Dewan reveals why she has put wedding to Steve Kazee on hold The actress was previously married to Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan has revealed she has "paused" wedding planning with her fiancé Steve Kazee due to the current uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Step Up actress said that although it is "hard" not being able to go ahead with their plans, their main priority is making sure that everyone is safe, especially amid rising concerns over the rising number of cases and the new Omicron variant.

Speaking during an appearance on E! News on Tuesday, the mum-of-two explained the situation, adding the decision is "only in the sense of, 'Here we are again!' you know? Can we gather, how safe is it?

"So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have put their wedding plans on hold

However, no matter what happens, it seems Jenna and Steve are determined to make their wedding day a beautiful occasion for their friends and family.

"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna added. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."

Steve proposed to Jenna in 2020

Jenna and Steve announced their engagement in February 2020, and welcomed their baby son Callum together the following month.

Sharing a sweet photo to mark her engagement to Steve, Jenna wrote: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart." Steve shared the same image on his own Instagram account, which he captioned: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

The 41-year-old was previously married to Channing Tatum, with whom she shares daughter Everly, eight.

