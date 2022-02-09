Whoopi Goldberb's The View co-star shares photo of the pair in show of support amid suspension The TV star has been given a two-week suspension

Whoopi Goldberg has been absent from The View following a two-week suspension in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

The TV star has been keeping a low profile on social media ever since, but her co-stars have been there to publicly show their support for their friend and colleague.

Sarah Haines took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of the pair of them taking a selfie together on set.

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg makes controversial comments about the Holocaust

The happy photo was captioned: "This just popped up and warmed my heart. That's my Whoops!!!"

Sarah later took to the comments section to defend her friend from the messages that were being written alongside the post. She wrote: "I'd like to invite people trolling the post to go play somewhere else.

"To learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone. And prioritizing punitive measures at the expense of the message/ issue (and teaching moment) are misguided."

Sarah Haine showed her support for The View co-star Whoopi Goldberg

Many fans on the other hand took to showing their support for Whoopi, with many posting love heart emojis, and others writing that the Sister Act star is "missed" on the show.

The star's two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin last week.

In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.

Whoopi and Sarah are close friends

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

The 66-year-old issued several public apologies over her comments, where she claimed on last week's show that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

Whoopi has been suspended from The View for two weeks

In a statement posted on Twitter the same day, she said: "On today's show I said the Holocaust' is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both."

She apologized again last Tuesday on the show, which she opened by saying: "Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race."

She continued: "Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

