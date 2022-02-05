Janette Manrara sizzles in sparkly mini dress with daring thigh slit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Janette Manrara caused a fan frenzy when she showed off some very sparkly outfits on Friday.

The 38-year-old looked phenomenal as she modelled some key looks from the Strictly Come Dancing tour – and each one showcased her flawless dancer's figure. Janette is playing host during this year's tour after swapping the Strictly dancefloor for the It Takes Two couch, replacing Zoe Ball.

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals full look at sparkly Strictly tour outfits

Sharing a video on Instagram, Janette put on a little fashion show for her followers so they could see her blinding outfits in all their glory.

Starting the clip covered up with a fluffy robe, the TV star soon emerged wearing a gorgeous silver, velvet sequinned jumpsuit that hugged her curves.

Clearly a fan of the figure-flaunting outfit, Janette revealed she has a sequinned green version also that looked spectacular against her skin tone and short dark hair.

White Velvet Sequin Jumpsuit, £70, PrettyLittleThing

Her third outfit though was quite the showstopper, with Janette highlighting her toned legs in a navy, sparkly mini dress that featured exaggerated puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a daring thigh slit.

Fans went wild over her appearance, with one responding to the video: "You look fab! Liking the blue dress." A second said: "Janette, you absolutely rock a jumpsuit!! Beautiful!"

Janette's blue dress was a hit with fans

A third added: "Absolutely adored your tour outfits. You looked amazing!" A fourth replied: "You are so perfect in all the clothes you wear."

Janette's stunning appearance comes after she made a surprising revelation regarding her future at Strictly.

Navy Sequin Mini Dress, £150, ClubLLondon

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on This Morning last month, the dancer-turned-presenter revealed that she has no plans to return as a professional dancer on the BBC show and that she'll be staying on It Takes Two.

When asked by Phillip if she'd ever go back to dancing on Strictly, she said: "No, I don't think so now. I think It Takes Two is my new home and I'm very happy there."

Janette joined Strictly's behind-the-scenes chat show in September last year, presenting alongside Rylan Clark.

